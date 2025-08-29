© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation hana hou: Summer reads

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonLillian Tsang
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:17 AM HST
Hawaiʻi State Public Library System

Today on the program, we're revisiting interviews with local authors to help you find your next favorite read:

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
