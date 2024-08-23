New book dives deep on 'Three Kings' during the golden age of swimming

Duke’s OceanFest winds up this weekend. It featured competitions in paddleboarding, swimming, volleyball, and even dog surfing. In fact, Saturday marks Duke Kahanamoku's birthday!

So we thought it fitting to share a conversation we had with the author of a new book called "Three Kings: Race, Class, and the Barrier-Breaking Rivals Who Redefined Sports and Launched the Modern Olympic Age." It pays homage to the golden age of swimming and its kings: Duke Kahanamoku, California's Johnny Weissmuller, and Japan's Katsuo Takaishi.

A bout with a rare spinal cancer and the loss of the use of his legs pushed "Three Kings" author Todd Balf into the water. He discovered a love for swimming and its history.

Balf said he came across a story about the opening of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium. The anticipation was high as Kahanumoku was to compete with two of his rivals. Balf set the stage for us.

Balf will return to Honolulu for the in-person Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival next month.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.