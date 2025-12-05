The Conversation hana hou: Stories of WWII

Today, we're digging into the archives to bring you little-known stories of WWII:



Authors Dee and Jack Buckingham publish rare photographs of Hawaiʻi during WWII, and Dee tells the story of the Women's Air Raid Defense in her historical novel "Code Name Rascal"

Patrick Cross shares his grandfather's experience as a prisoner of war during WWII | Full Story (Nov. 2025)

(Nov. 2025) HPR visits Guam on their Liberation Day | Full Story (Aug. 2024)

(Aug. 2024) William "Bill" Jeffery, archeology professor at the University of Guam, discusses work to survey three WWII shipwrecks at Chuuk Lagoon | Full Story (Feb. 2024)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.