Guam celebrates 80th anniversary of liberation from Japan during World War II

This week in 1945, Japan announced its surrender to the Allies following the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, one of the last major events before the official end of World War II. It was called V-J Day: Victory over Japan.

Today, Japan is one of our closest allies. But we transport you to an island whose World War II history is unknown to many: Guam — "Where America's Day Begins."

In December 1941, Japan seized Guam from the United States and controlled it for nearly three years. You don't hear too much about the Battle of Guam because it took place the day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

The U.S. recaptured the island on July 21, 1944 — now known as Liberation Day. The military called it W-Day. The 80th anniversary was celebrated last month on Guam and in communities from New Jersey to Indiana to California.

The Conversation's Catherine Cruz, who originally hails from Guam, happened to be there this summer.

Our story begins with a Chamorro hymn at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. Most islanders are Catholic. After all, Spanish explorers claimed and ruled Guam for 300 years. The afternoon service in the cathedral in the capital of Hagåtña honored those who survived the Japanese occupation.

Guam's history is deeply imprinted with Mass and, well, the military, whether it be the Spanish, the Americans or the Japanese. The sermon that day was about forgiveness.

"As we once again embark on this journey during this liberation celebration, we have a lot to be thankful for — many of our people who have died, who have suffered in the war, many of the men and women in the military services have given up their lives, and many today who continue to endure the atrocity and the trauma of the memories of the war. We are here today to say thank you to God and thank you to one another," a clergy member said.

One of the people in attendance was Navy Adm. Sam Paparo, head of Indo-Pacific Command. His grandfather was a Seabee — the construction arm of the Navy — who served in Guam. Paparo shared he grew up hearing stories about his grandfather's time on the island.

Guam is soon to be home to thousands of Marines as the U.S. shuts down its base in Okinawa, Japan. Guam is also home to one of the most advanced anti-missile defense systems, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD.

"Guam will never, ever be exposed again," Paparo said at a ceremony later that day. "Preventing conflict, deterring conflict is our highest duty. The theme of this year's liberation, 'Peace For Us Always,' as the governor has said, is so absolutely fitting. The Joint Force is committing to a lasting friendship, to family and the defense of Guam."

