A Zen and Indigenous point of view on leadership, resilience

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:18 PM HST
Norma Kawelokū Wong, author of "When No Things Work".
Powell's Books
Norma Wong is an 86th generation Zen master and the Native Hawaiian and Hakka author of “When No Thing Works: A Zen and Indigenous Perspective on Resilience and Leadership in the Timeplace of Collapse.”

The book was first published on Election Day. It wasn't planned that way, but that was how the stars aligned. And the audiobook was just released following intense reflection on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The Conversation recently sat down with Wong to discuss her new book, available locally.

HPR's Catherine Cruz with Norma Wong.
HPR
This interview aired on The Conversation on May 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Related Stories