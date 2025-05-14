© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Native Hawaiian author shares personal ties to her young adult book 'Clairboyance'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:12 PM HST
An image of the book cover for "Clairboyance."

Ever wish you could read other people's minds? If so, you’re not alone.

It's the superpower at the center of a Nēnē Award-nominated young adult novel called “Clairboyance” — a play on the main character's name and her ability to peer inside the minds of the boys at school.

HPR talked to author Kristiana Kahakauwila about what the story has to say about learning to listen to yourself and others.

HPR's DW Gibson with Native Hawaiian author Kristiana Kahakauwila, right.

Kahakauwila will be in HPR's Atherton Studio on Thursday night alongside Megan Kamalei Kakimoto as part of HPR's Live from the Atherton author series. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
