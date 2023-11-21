The Conversation: State effort to collect old pesticides; Supporting those with Alzheimer’s disease
- State Department of Agriculture environmental health specialist Adam Williams discusses an ongoing state program to collect old hazardous pesticides to ensure their safe disposal
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton provides a Reality Check on the electrical problems at Halawa Correctional Facility | Full Story
- Steven Jensen details his path to becoming a Navy chaplain and some of his experiences on duty in this edition of "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative" | Full Story
- LJ Duenas, the executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Hawaiʻi, talks about providing for those with Alzheimer’s as well as their caretakers
- University of Cincinnati digital media student Ella Marcil shares the work put into a new documentary on the ʻakikiki, or Kauaʻi honeycreeper, called "When Silence Becomes the Song"