Newly minted chaplain schemes up a lifesaving intervention

As a young man, Steven Jensen dedicated himself to helping others. He noticed that veterans returning from Vietnam were having difficulty with civilian life. These observations helped to inspire Jensen's desire to become a Navy chaplain. As a newly minted chaplain, Steven Jensen, faced a life-threatening situation on one of his first assignments. He shares the story with his friend, Andrew Gaspar.

Steven Jensen: My name is Steven Jensen. I'm about to be 75 years old, and I'm here with Andy Gaspar, a good friend.

Andrew Gaspar: Chaplain Jensen served 27 years in the Navy and continues to serve wounded warriors and veterans today. Chaps, can can you share a little bit about the early days for you?

SJ: I got a call from the police department indicating that a sailor at Philadelphia Airport had snatched the weapon from an officer, fired around and ran into a construction trailer. He was threatening to kill himself and others if the Navy didn't release him immediately from active duty — and he wanted a signed document. So they asked that a chaplain come and talk to him.

Navy Chaplain Steven Jensen

The district chaplain wanted to find out what denomination first. Well, as it turned out the individual was Lutheran, and that's my denomination. I was tasked — with basically no training — and went over the trailer. He opened the door a bit, saw me, and understood that I was the chaplain there to respond to him. And so, with a weapon pressed against my forehead, he brought me into the trailer and told me that he wanted me to give him communion or an absolution so that if he did kill himself, then he was assured he, in his words, would go to heaven. So I told him I needed a little time to get the materials from the base and that I would have to ask somebody outside to get that. So as I opened the door, the police commissioner and the assistant were there. And I told him I needed to talk with them, apart from the reporters. And so he allowed me to go outside but within clear view of him.

I mentioned then to the police commissioner that my plan was to get him to bow his head for a blessing and have them in as witnesses — telling him I needed that, without telling him who they were — and they would then jump him and wrestle the gun from him. The commissioner came in and as the man pulled the weapon, he put his knife hand between the hammer and the weapon and it closed on his hand. But he was able to wrestle it away from the individual and they were able to bring him then to the Naval Hospital and and deal with this mental health issues. So, welcome to the Navy.

