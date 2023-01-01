StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative

In June 2022, HPR teamed up with StoryCorps to gather audio conversations from Hawai‘i residents about their military experiences.

Whether it's stories of service... stories of being marginalized... or stories that fall somewhere in between... these stories are as nuanced and diverse as our island communities.

The Military Voices Initiative provides a platform for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories. In doing so we honor their voices, amplify their experiences, and let them know that we — as a nation — are listening.

A selection of locally produced StoryCorps segments will air Tuesdays starting Oct. 10 during Morning Edition (weekdays 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and All Things Considered (weekdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.), culminating in a one-hour special on Nov. 25 airing at 4 p.m. on HPR-1.

StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. As part of the Military Voices Initiative, all recordings have been archived at the Library of Congress.

Local support for this series comes from Mid-Pacific Institute.