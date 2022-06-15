A class ring lost 80 years ago during World War II finds its way home to an Oʻahu family

StoryCorps, the Brooklyn-based organization focused on preserving and sharing stories, is on Oʻahu this week to gather stories of people’s experiences with the military — stories like the one Oʻahu-native Kevin Kuroda shared with The Conversation about his uncle, Robert Kuroda.

Robert Kuroda's class ring was lost in France during World War II and returned to his family last month. He was a Farrington High alum and a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Robert Kuroda was killed in action near Bruyeres, France, after leading his men in a mission to take out snipers and machine gun nests in October 1944. For his bravery and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. Around the time of his death, Robert Kuroda's class ring was lost.

It was found in November 2021, nearly 80 years later, by a French man named Sebastian. After months of failed attempts to reach the Kuroda family, the ring was finally returned to the Kurodas in May.

Kevin Kuroda sat down with The Conversation to share that story. Kevin Kuroda was also the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives sergeant-at-arms for over a decade, starting in 2003.

Military-related stories like these are being collected by StoryCorps on Oʻahu and will be archived in the Library of Congress. Clips from those stories will air during Morning Edition later this year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.