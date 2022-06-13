Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi tourism pivots marketing strategy; Lost ring returned to Oʻahu family after 80 years

Published June 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM HST
Airport.jpg
  • Former head of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau Tony Vericella reacts to the organization's loss of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's multi-million dollar marketing contract
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the priorities of the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association in its Ka Huina conference | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirstin Downey says Oʻahu lifeguards want the public's support to form a separate department from the city's Emergency Services department | Full Story
  • Par Hawaii president Eric Wright outlines the partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to explore sustainable jet fuel development
  • Oʻahu resident Kevin Kuroda shares the remarkable return of his uncle's class ring, which was lost in France nearly 80 years ago

tourismeconomyenvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
