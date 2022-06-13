Par Hawaii president discusses sustainable jet fuel, Red Hill defueling plans

The pandemic and the ratchetting political tension in the world has certainly put supply and demand issues in the forefront. Par Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines recently announced a deal to explore sustainable aviation fuel. How feasible is it to produce locally produced green fuel? We talked to Eric Wright about this desire to shift off of petroleum to biofuels. We also get an update on Par Hawaii’s talks with the military as we deal with the shutdown of Red Hill underground tanks.

Full disclosure: Hawaiian Airlines is an HPR underwriter.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.