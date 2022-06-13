Donate
The Conversation

Par Hawaii president discusses sustainable jet fuel, Red Hill defueling plans

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM HST
A321_Maui_Fuse_4C_6f4bb3c0-4ac4-4501-a9b7-254e5f96b1aa-prv.jpg
Courtesy
/
Hawaiian Airlines
A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A321neo flies over Maui

The pandemic and the ratchetting political tension in the world has certainly put supply and demand issues in the forefront. Par Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines recently announced a deal to explore sustainable aviation fuel. How feasible is it to produce locally produced green fuel? We talked to Eric Wright about this desire to shift off of petroleum to biofuels. We also get an update on Par Hawaii’s talks with the military as we deal with the shutdown of Red Hill underground tanks.

Full disclosure: Hawaiian Airlines is an HPR underwriter.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
