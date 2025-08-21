Here's how Hawaiian and Alaska's new loyalty program affects your travels

Atmos Rewards, the new loyalty program from Hawaiian and Alaska airlines, has officially taken off as the singular way for flyers using either airline to earn points, benefits and status.

“We are really excited about this program. It's built for our loyal members. It's made for travelers. It's expanding our networks between Alaska and Hawaiian and I think it's really unlocking something that's so valuable to our guests and our communities that we serve,” said Alisa Onishi, the managing director of Hawaiʻi marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

“We understand that it’s a change for our guests, but really we are building a better program.”

Whether you're a frequent inter-island traveler or an annual visitor, here's what will change:

1. What about my HawaiianMiles account?

HawaiianMiles will officially end Oct. 1, but all miles will roll over into Atmos.

HawaiianMiles members won’t be able to access their accounts from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30 while the system transfers remaining miles to the new Atmos program.

Members will receive a new loyalty member number for future log-ins.

The Hawaiian Airlines phone app, website, and all bookings will be uninterrupted.

2. What happens to my airline credit card and my miles?

Existing miles from either company will automatically transfer to Atmos Rewards points without changing value.

Hawaiian Airlines credit cards, like the World Elite Mastercard and the Business Mastercard, will not change. Miles earned on each card will transfer to Atmos Rewards points after Oct. 1.

Alaska Air A promotional photo of the new Atmos Rewards credit cards.

Existing Alaska Airlines credit cards will have different names and will earn one status point per $3 spent.

The Atmos Rewards program released its own credit card, the Atmos Rewards Summit card, available now.

The card carries a $395 annual fee, with 10,000 status points awarded on each anniversary of opening the card.

3. What are Atmos status points? How do I earn them?

Status points are essentially replacing earned miles. The points can go toward booking flights or bumping travelers up to an Atmos status holder, ranging from Silver to Titanium rankings.

The Atmos status program replaces Hawaiian’s Pualani Elite Status and Alaska’s MVP plan.

Starting in 2026, Atmos members can earn points and work toward an elite status in three different ways:



Distance-based: 1 status point for each mile flown

Revenue-based: 5 status points for every $1 spent on flights, excluding checked luggage and other external fees

Segment-based: 500 status points for each trip

Ted S. Warren / AP FILE - Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background on March 1, 2021, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.

4. Which point system is best for me?

Depends on how and where you travel!

Those who opt for cheaper options but take longer flights might want the distance-based option.

Those who aren’t afraid to splurge a little may opt for revenue-based, and those who mainly fly short distances may look at the segment-based option.

Members can change their preferred point accrual system once a year.

5. What about Huakaʻi by Hawaiian, the kamaʻāina deals program?

Huakaʻi by Hawaiian will go untouched, just like Club 49 under Alaska Airlines.

Similar loyalty communities to be launched in 2026 will be based on themes like food, wellness and family life.

