Par Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines join forces to study renewable aviation fuel

Hawaiian Airlines and Par Hawaii, the state's largest supplier of energy products, said Wednesday they will join forces to study the commercial viability of locally produced, sustainable aviation fuel.

The two companies said in a statement they are aiming for the fuel to replace all or a percentage of the kerosene-based jet fuel that Hawaiian currently uses.

The companies said they signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly evaluate the potential of converting two processing units at Par Hawaii's Kapolei refinery to produce renewable fuels.

"They're going to help us fund some engineering studies to look at how we can convert those units," said Eric Wright, head of Par Hawaii. "That's really the first step in converting them to renewable fuels production."

They also plan to explore producing locally-grown, oil-yielding crops and study the feasibility of importing raw material to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

Wright says Par Hawaii also hopes to meet with other stakeholders to pursue government incentives to promote investment in the state’s biofuel industries.

Prior to the pandemic, Par Hawaii supplied more than 2 million gallons of jet fuel each day to airlines serving the islands.

Scott Glenn, the state's chief energy officer, said in a statement that transportation accounts for more than half of Hawaiʻi’s greenhouse gas emissions. He said transportation emissions were the state's biggest challenge when it comes to fighting climate change.

Glenn said the two companies have a “tremendous opportunity” to contribute to Hawaiʻi's clean energy goals.