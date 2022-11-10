Hawaiʻi Island veteran shares her story of healing after sexual assault in the Army

The country will be celebrating Veterans Day on Friday. As part of the effort to honor veterans and their experiences, the Military Voices Initiative by StoryCorps spent time on the Big Island and Oʻahu in June to collect stories from local veterans. All were invited to participate, whether it was to share their story of service, marginalization, or somewhere in between.

One of the participants was Hawaiʻi Island resident Helen Nahoʻopiʻi, who served in the U.S. Army in the 1970s. She shared a personal story about how she continues to heal after being sexually assaulted while serving. She spoke with her friend, Liz Ambrose, about her life leading up to enlistment and her traumatic experience. Some listeners may find this story upsetting or triggering.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 10, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.