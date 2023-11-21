Supporting the caregivers of 31,000 kūpuna living with Alzheimer's

More than 30,000 kūpuna across the state live with Alzheimer’s disease, the predominant type of dementia. Almost double that number are caregivers.

The Conversation sat down with LJ Duenas, the executive director for the Hawaiʻi chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, to talk about providing help and hope to families.

Fundraising walks have already been held in three of Hawaiʻi’s counties. Maui’s event will be held Dec. 9 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

