Supporting the caregivers of 31,000 kūpuna living with Alzheimer's

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published November 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM HST
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Hawaiʻi
1 of 2  — ALZHEIMERSHAWAIIWALK2023-202.JPG
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Hawaiʻi
LJ Duenas
2 of 2  — ALZHEIMERSHAWAIIWALK2023-160.JPG
LJ Duenas

More than 30,000 kūpuna across the state live with Alzheimer’s disease, the predominant type of dementia. Almost double that number are caregivers.

The Conversation sat down with LJ Duenas, the executive director for the Hawaiʻi chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, to talk about providing help and hope to families.

Fundraising walks have already been held in three of Hawaiʻi’s counties. Maui’s event will be held Dec. 9 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
