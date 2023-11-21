© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
After 15-year pause, state resumes free pesticide takeback program for businesses

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

After a 15-year pause, the state has resumed a free collection program for old pesticides. An event on Oʻahu in September netted nearly 8,000 pounds of hazardous chemicals from about 50 businesses.

The program moves to Maui on Dec. 15. Friday is the deadline to register.

Each participant can anonymously dispose of up to 250 pounds. EnviroServices & Training Center was contracted to collect the hazardous pesticides.

Accepted substances include insecticides, fungicides, boric acid, antifoulants, swimming pool treatments and more. Items such as explosive materials, motor oil, paint, and fertilizers will not be accepted.

Adam Williams, an environmental health specialist with the Department of Agriculture, urged Maui farmers and businesses to turn over old pesticides to the state, free of charge.

He said most commercial pesticide users do not have an affordable way to dispose of their chemicals.

"Without a proper avenue for disposal, the pesticide waste continues to pose a risk to our water quality, our surrounding natural resources, and you and I, our health, especially in the event of a fire, some type of a leak, or a severe weather event," Williams told HPR.

The recent Maui wildfires raised some awareness of what could go up in flames, causing toxic fumes and leaving behind hazardous residue.

"The reason I say there is a sense of urgency to participate is because we cannot guarantee that this is going to be a permanent program," Williams said.

"The larger turnout that we have, the more data that we can collect to show that this is a valuable program and the public wants this program, and look how much we were able to remove from the environment."

If you are a homeowner looking to get rid of chemicals, Williams said the counties have separate programs.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
