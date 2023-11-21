© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
College student from Kauaʻi films new documentary about endangered ʻakikiki

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM HST
Ella Marcil with her camera on Kauaʻi
1 of 3  — Courtesy Ella Marcil
Ella Marcil with her camera on Kauaʻi
Courtesy Ella Marcil
Ella Marcil at the University of Cincinnati
2 of 3  — Ella2.jpg
Ella Marcil at the University of Cincinnati
Courtesy Andrew Higley / University of Cincinnati
ʻAkikiki are an endangered forest bird endemic to the island of Kauaʻi.
3 of 3  — Graham Talaber photo ʻakikiki
ʻAkikiki are an endangered forest bird endemic to the island of Kauaʻi.
Courtesy DLNR

The endangered ʻakikiki, or Kauaʻi honeycreeper, is the subject of a new documentary, “When Silence Becomes the Song.” It is directed by University of Cincinnati digital media student Ella Marcil. She grew up on The Garden Isle.

The Kauaʻi High alum spent two weeks back home over the summer, hiking mountain tops and documenting the work of scientists trying to save the last of the gray and white songbird. The Conversation talked with Marcil about the film, which is in its final editing phase.

Manu Minute
Manu Minute: 'Akikiki of Kaua'i
Patrick Hart

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
