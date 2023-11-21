College student from Kauaʻi films new documentary about endangered ʻakikiki
1 of 3 — Courtesy Ella Marcil
Ella Marcil with her camera on Kauaʻi
Courtesy Ella Marcil
2 of 3 — Ella2.jpg
Ella Marcil at the University of Cincinnati
Courtesy Andrew Higley / University of Cincinnati
3 of 3 — Graham Talaber photo ʻakikiki
ʻAkikiki are an endangered forest bird endemic to the island of Kauaʻi.
Courtesy DLNR
The endangered ʻakikiki, or Kauaʻi honeycreeper, is the subject of a new documentary, “When Silence Becomes the Song.” It is directed by University of Cincinnati digital media student Ella Marcil. She grew up on The Garden Isle.
The Kauaʻi High alum spent two weeks back home over the summer, hiking mountain tops and documenting the work of scientists trying to save the last of the gray and white songbird. The Conversation talked with Marcil about the film, which is in its final editing phase.
This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.