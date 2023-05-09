The Conversation: Local company helps test for COVID along nation's border; Convention Center seeks financial security
- Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii talks about his company being hired to test for COVID along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona
- Teri Orton, head of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, discusses future renovations and financial security of the aging facility and its employees
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on unusual circumstances pertaining to the budget following the close of the legislative session | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton writes about the Department of Education rejecting federal funds to support local food in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Bikeshare Hawaii Marketing and Communications Manager Kelsy Colpitts acknowledges community support has helped Biki Bikes persevere through economic hurdles