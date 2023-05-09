Hawaiʻi Convention Center previews $64M roof repair, upcoming events

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority met Tuesday in a special session to talk about its operational funding after lawmakers zeroed out its budget this session. One function of the agency is its ownership of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu.

While lawmakers did finally set aside $64 million to fix a chronic leaky roof, it may take at least another year for the renovation project to start.

"Because the leak project has been deferred for so long, the leaks are running, you know, in other areas, and it's now running in areas that impact attendee meeting rooms," said Teri Orton, the head of the convention center.

Orton said the center was in the process of awarding a $15 million contract to begin temporary fixes on the roof. The additional funding for a permanent fix is good news, but now they have to cancel the contract process and begin anew.

"We're somewhat projecting 2025, 2026 is when we're looking at construction to start if planning and permitting goes as planned," she said.

The plan is for no construction during convention center events, so dates may have to be moved around.

"We also have to look at how that's going to impact cost escalation for the overall project compared to the business that we may have to displace. So there's a lot of moving parts in the planning of this project that are still unknown," Orton added.

With all the recent news about HTA funding, Orton said she has reassured staff that the venue has alternate funds to survive operationally.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.