HPR's coverage of the 2023 Hawaiʻi legislative session
Aloha, and welcome to Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s coverage of the 2023 legislative session.
The Hawaiʻi Public Radio news team is tracking the latest bills from inside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol as lawmakers work toward solutions for longtime issues like housing, overtourism, homelessness, conservation, the cost of living and more.
On this page, you'll also find interviews with state lawmakers and updates from Gov. Josh Green's first year in office.
If you want more legislative coverage straight to your email, subscribe to our legislative newsletter, On The Lege, using the box below.
The latest from the Hawaiʻi State Capitol
-
Gov. Josh Green gave his inaugural State of the State address 49 days into his term, highlighting his plan to tackle Hawaiʻi's high cost of living. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon shares the reaction of some state lawmakers.
-
The state House of Representatives has two vacancies are a result of executive branch appointments by Gov. Josh Green. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon has an update on what’s next for the seats.
-
Finding ways to lessen the state's cost of living has been on the mind of lawmakers as the state Legislature's 32nd session reconvened Wednesday. The House and Senate opened with the festivities and open doors reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, with guests and constituents from across the islands traveling to Honolulu. HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports.
-
House Speaker Scott Saiki stood before both newly-elected and long-time legislators on Wednesday to outline the issues he would like representatives to work on over the next four months.
-
Many bills in this year's legislative session are related to education and educators are hoping one includes the opportunity to elect a teacher representative on the state Board of Education. HPR's Casey Harlow has more.
-
Affordable housing, expanding pre-K education and addressing corruption are top of the agenda as Hawaiʻi lawmakers return to the state Capitol. The state Legislature on Wednesday is scheduled to open a new session that will last through early May.
-
When the state Legislature opens Wednesday, there will be 16 new members in the House and two new lawmakers in the Senate. It's the largest class of first-term lawmakers in nearly 30 years. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon spoke with four of them.
The 2023 Hawaiʻi legislative session began on Jan. 18. How can Hawaiʻi Public Radio help you stay informed? Take our survey and let us know.