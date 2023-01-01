Donate
HPR's coverage of the 2023 Hawaiʻi legislative session

Aloha, and welcome to Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s coverage of the 2023 legislative session.
Hawaiʻi House of Representatives openin day 011823
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on opening day of the 2023 legislative session. (Jan. 18, 2023)

The Hawaiʻi Public Radio news team is tracking the latest bills from inside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol as lawmakers work toward solutions for longtime issues like housing, overtourism, homelessness, conservation, the cost of living and more.

On this page, you'll also find interviews with state lawmakers and updates from Gov. Josh Green's first year in office.

If you want more legislative coverage straight to your email, subscribe to our legislative newsletter, On The Lege, using the box below.

The latest from the Hawaiʻi State Capitol
Links and resources:

