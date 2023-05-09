© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Hawaiʻi-based doctor runs COVID tests at US-Mexico border

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST
Biden Border
Gregory Bull/AP
/
AP
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed to seek asylum after crossing the border into the United States, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

COVID-19 testing will be ramping up at the U.S. southern border and Hawai‘i-based Dr. Scott Miscovich is helping to lead the effort.

Miscovich said his company, Premier Medical Group Hawaii, has tested an average of 500 legal immigrants over the last six months along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

Of those being tested, about 10% are coming back positive.

But with Title 42, the law that allows the government to turn away certain migrants to stop the spread of COVID, set to expire next week, he expects that number to increase.

Migrants camp out between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez. Thousands are expected to seeks asylum when pandemic restrictions this week.
Asylum seekers still face tough new rules when Title 42 restrictions end Thursday
Joel Rose

"We're anticipating, especially the first few weeks, it's probably going to go to 2,000 a day, and it could be higher. We're hoping that it will settle to be about 1,500 a day, but that is not likely going to go below that number," Miscovich said.

"I guess you could say there's a lot of anxiety across the board. We're increasing our staffing to be prepared," he told HPR.

Miscovich said about half of the immigrants coming across the southern border are from Mexico and Central America. The other half is a new surge of immigrants from India, China and Indonesia.

"You can imagine these individuals have come from all over the world and they've had treacherous journeys, and so we have now because the volume is going so high, they've asked us to create a miniature urgent care right within the large building that we're using to process the immigrants," he added.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation immigrationcoronavirusHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories