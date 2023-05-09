Bikeshare company Biki celebrates 6 years, looks ahead to Honolulu rail

You may have seen more bikes out on the road on Oʻahu as May happens to be Bike Safety Month. The Conversation talked to Kelsey Colpitts, marking manager for Biki bikes, about the latest biking news.

The company is set to hit 6 million rides as it celebrates six years in operation next month.

Since COVID, Biki has been in recovery mode and is grateful for the support it’s received from the local community.

"Ridership is coming back, which is great to see. And the resident riders were really responsible for helping us get through COVID, so we are determined to continue to serve our residents," Colpitts said.

Colpitts also hopes to integrate Biki bikes with the upcoming Honolulu rail, perhaps by connecting the systems' respective fare cards and placing bikes close to rail stations.

Biki will host a helmet giveaway on Friday, May 12 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Center Court at Ka Makana Ali'i Shopping Center in Kapolei.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 9, 2023.