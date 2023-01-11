The Conversation: Treating Alzheimer's disease; Splendid Table's Francis Lam dishes on coming to Hawaiʻi
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses the limits of lecanemab, a new drug approved to treat Alzheimer's disease
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair gives a preview of Blaze Lovell's story on what's to come with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The Splendid Table's Francis Lam talks cookbooks and reveals what local dishes he's excited to try when he's in Hawaiʻi next week
- Big Island Abalone COO Satoshi Yoshida discusses developing the local market and introducing the public to grilled abalone
- The Japanese bush-warbler is the subject of today's Manu Minute
- Local author Raven Hanna talks about her book, "One Cacao Tree," a guide to backyard cocoa, tiny fermentations, and chocolate making in the tropics"