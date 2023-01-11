Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Treating Alzheimer's disease; Splendid Table's Francis Lam dishes on coming to Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published January 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses the limits of lecanemab, a new drug approved to treat Alzheimer's disease
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair gives a preview of Blaze Lovell's story on what's to come with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in today's Reality Check
  • The Splendid Table's Francis Lam talks cookbooks and reveals what local dishes he's excited to try when he's in Hawaiʻi next week
  • Big Island Abalone COO Satoshi Yoshida discusses developing the local market and introducing the public to grilled abalone
  • The Japanese bush-warbler is the subject of today's Manu Minute
  • Local author Raven Hanna talks about her book, "One Cacao Tree," a guide to backyard cocoa, tiny fermentations, and chocolate making in the tropics"
The Conversation Health Carefoodsustainability
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
