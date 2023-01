Hawaiʻi is the only place in the world where uguisu, or Japanese bush warblers, have become established outside their natural range. You can find them in scrubby vegetation from Kauaʻi to Hawaiʻi Island.

These birds are beloved in Japan, where their song is viewed as one of the first signs of spring.

AMTJ_Japanese bush warbler Spectrogram Video.mp4

Audio credit: Peter Boesman, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (ML281741)