Foodies unite! 'The Splendid Table' host Francis Lam headlines event with local chefs

Foodies unite! On Jan. 18, Francis Lam takes the stage at the Hawaii Theatre Center with local chefs to talk about Hawaiʻi's food scene. The host of American Public Media’s culinary radio program "The Splendid Table" spoke with The Conversation from his home in New York City.

Lam said he's looking forward to making his first trip to the islands. Lam got an introduction to Hawaiʻi as a cookbook editor for Maui chef Sheldon Simeon. Lam is also vice president and editor-in-chief for the cookbook publishing division of Penguin Random House.

Lam will share the stage at the Hawaii Theater with chefs Sheldon Simeon and Robynne Maiʻi as well as HPR's culture and arts reporter Jayna Omaye. The event is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.