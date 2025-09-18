The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Women's Prison Project
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green discusses concerns over the PGA Tour's announcement that it will not host its season opener at the Kapalua Resort's golf course
- Former Hawaiʻi Gov. Linda Lingle shares the mission of the Women's Prison Project
- Shar Tui’asoa, the artist behind Punky Aloha Studio, opens a new exhibition at Capitol Modern titled "Local" | Learn more about the exhibition