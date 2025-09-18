Former Gov. Lingle on the restorative justice advocacy group for women

All this week The Conversation has been hearing about the specialty courts that use a different approach to try and avoid recidivism among those behind bars.

A number of the programs rely on those in our community to help women or veterans who commit crimes to get back on their feet so they don't end up in prison again.

One such program is The Women’s Prison Project. Former Gov. Linda Lingle is one of the driving forces behind the hui. Others include former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa, Chaminade President Lynn Babington, and former Board of Education Chair Catherine Payne.

Speaking with HPR, former Gov. Linda Lingle shared the story behind The Women's Prison Project.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.