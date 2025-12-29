'This year is far different, far quieter': Sen. Wakai on fireworks concerns

As Hawaiʻi prepares to usher in 2026, there is some apprehension about New Year's Eve celebrations, given the deaths and injuries from an explosion of illegal fireworks in an Oʻahu neighborhood.

The fatal fireworks explosion killed six people, including a 3-year-old boy. Scores of innocent people were injured as a result of the blast in the Salt Lake-Āliamanu area. Close to two dozen were seriously burned, and six had to be flown to an Arizona burn center for treatment.

The Conversation previously heard from state Department of Law Enforcement Director Mike Lambert, Honolulu Deputy Fire Chief Jason Samala, and Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Sen. Glenn Wakai, who represents Kalihi-Salt Lake-Foster Village, spoke to HPR about the tragedy that took place in his district. Wakai chairs the Committee on Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs and expressed concerns that a year after the disaster, no one has been held accountable.

Glenn Wakai / Facebook Glenn Wakai at the State Capitol Building on Feb. 6, 2025.

He is hopeful for a calmer New Year’s Eve celebration this year.

“I’m sure that the devastation of a year ago has sunk in to the neighborhood and throughout the state as to the real negative ramifications of fireworks,” Wakai said.

“We've seen and heard a quieter year. In the past, you would hear sporadic fireworks, and from Thanksgiving till New Year's, you would hear it almost every night. But thank goodness, this year is far different, far quieter. It's not silent, but it is far less booms in the evenings.”

Wakai said he is confident that, come Jan. 1, it will be a far less dangerous morning.

Penalties have been increased for those who decide to pop off illegal fireworks — police can now issue $300 tickets.

Additionally, new resources like drone footage and a fireworks laboratory will be used by the Department of Law Enforcement for evidence and prosecuting purposes.

“We can make all the arrests we want, but unless people are actually charged and convicted of crimes, then it's all kind of make-believe for the public,” Wakai said.

“So I think at this point, it's up to law enforcement to have the tools. It's up to the prosecutor to get the case ready and to take the case to trial and show the community that the government is not fooling around anymore.”

Wakai said that New Year’s should be a day of celebration, joy, and optimism, and he hopes that the community does not have to revisit last year’s catastrophe.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.