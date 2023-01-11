Local abalone farm is introducing the public to the grilled delicacy

A Big Island abalone farm found itself with no way to export its project to Japan when the pandemic hit. Big Island Abalone COO Satoshi Yoshida said that with flights shut down, it had to develop the local market.

Next week Friday, it plans a soft opening of a new concept of grilling local food products. Kona BBQ will let you grill your own at the abalone farm at the Natural Energy Laboratory on the Big Island. Yoshida shared those plans with The Conversation, as well as the emphasis on local tours as it tries to up the profile of the seafood delicacy.

You can also find Yoshida's abalone at the Kapiʻolani Community College and Kakaʻako farmers markets, and at a retail store, Kona Abalone, in Waikīkī.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.