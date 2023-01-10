Donate
The Conversation

Here's what local seaweed and cows have to do with climate change

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM HST
Blue Ocean Barns at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority in Kailua-Kona
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Blue Ocean Barns at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority in Kailua-Kona
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Blue Ocean Barns at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority in Kailua-Kona
Catherine Cruz / HPR

Aquaculture generated close to $80 million in 2021, more than coffee or macadamia nuts — the cash crops often associated with the islands.

Coming off the Year of the Limu, the commercialization of Hawaiʻi seaweed looks promising. Not so much for human consumption but for cattle to cut the methane that they burp.

Blue Ocean Barns sustainably harvests and propagates limu in huge tanks at the Natural Energy Laboratory on Hawaiʻi Island. It just announced an infusion of $20 million.

The Conversation toured the facility in Kona with CEO Joan Selwyn to talk about the promising industry where demand is not likely to be a problem.

At the beginning of Aquaculture Week on The Conversation, we highlighted the startup company Symbrosia.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
