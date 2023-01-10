Here's what local seaweed and cows have to do with climate change

Aquaculture generated close to $80 million in 2021, more than coffee or macadamia nuts — the cash crops often associated with the islands.

Coming off the Year of the Limu, the commercialization of Hawaiʻi seaweed looks promising. Not so much for human consumption but for cattle to cut the methane that they burp.

Blue Ocean Barns sustainably harvests and propagates limu in huge tanks at the Natural Energy Laboratory on Hawaiʻi Island. It just announced an infusion of $20 million.

The Conversation toured the facility in Kona with CEO Joan Selwyn to talk about the promising industry where demand is not likely to be a problem.

At the beginning of Aquaculture Week on The Conversation, we highlighted the startup company Symbrosia.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.