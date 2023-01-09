Donate
Big Island company using seaweed to reduce methane in cows gets boost in funding

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM HST
The Conversation first talked with the seaweed startup company Symbrosia a few years ago, not long after it made the move to our islands from the East Coast. Its research with limu kohu, a popular seaweed to eat here in the islands, made headlines.

Studies have shown that adding seaweed to cow feed dramatically reduces methane in cow burps and snorts. As serious deadlines loom in California to cut methane production, the race is on to begin commercially producing the red seaweed — the limu kohu that Hawaiʻi loves.

Symbrosia was one of two companies at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority on Hawaiʻi Island to get a boost in funding this year. Symbrosia founder Alexia Akbay and newly hired science officer Miguel Olaizola shared their plan to scale up and produce the feed additive commercially.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
