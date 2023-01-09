Big Island company using seaweed to reduce methane in cows gets boost in funding

The Conversation first talked with the seaweed startup company Symbrosia a few years ago, not long after it made the move to our islands from the East Coast. Its research with limu kohu, a popular seaweed to eat here in the islands, made headlines.

Studies have shown that adding seaweed to cow feed dramatically reduces methane in cow burps and snorts. As serious deadlines loom in California to cut methane production, the race is on to begin commercially producing the red seaweed — the limu kohu that Hawaiʻi loves.

Symbrosia was one of two companies at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority on Hawaiʻi Island to get a boost in funding this year. Symbrosia founder Alexia Akbay and newly hired science officer Miguel Olaizola shared their plan to scale up and produce the feed additive commercially.

