Hilo geophysicist investigates Aleutian Islands volcano for tsunami risk

A Hilo scientist recently returned home from an expedition years in the making. Ashton Flinders is a research geophysicist with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in Hilo.

Flinders trained as an oceanographer and spent time aboard the research vessel Atlantis, researching the Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands. He led the volcano, earthquake, and landslide hazard component of the expedition, investigating the potential for the volcano to trigger a tsunami.

He spoke with The Conversation about the expedition, starting with the similarities between the region and Hawaiʻi. Flinders said if there’s anything his work has taught him, it’s to believe tsunami warnings. His advice is to pay attention to civil defense.

Art Howard / The Aleutian Arc: Integrated Exploration of Biodiversity at Priority Benthic Habitats, and the agencies listed (USGS/BOEM/NOAA/ONR) Ashton Flinders is a research geophysicist with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in Hilo.

Art Howard / The Aleutian Arc: Integrated Exploration of Biodiversity at Priority Benthic Habitats, and the agencies listed (USGS/BOEM/NOAA/ONR) U.S. Navy's human-occupied vehicle (HOV) Alvin.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.