Scientists search West Hawaiʻi for fresh water beneath the ocean floor

Is there fresh water underneath the ocean floor? It's a question that scientists are actively exploring and you may have even heard about these efforts on the program “The World.”

Scientists recently completed a two-week expedition along the west coast of Hawaiʻi Island. Their goal is to see if there is fresh water below the ocean and, if so, how much.

Answering these questions not only has the potential to increase access to fresh water, but it might also dramatically revise current understanding of how the aquifer systems work throughout the islands.

Peter Kannberg is an associate researcher at the University of Hawaiʻi. He spoke with The Conversation’s DW Gibson about the expedition.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.