The Conversation

Limits of lecanemab, a new drug approved to treat Alzheimer's

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM HST
Plaques located in the gray matter of the brain are key indicators of Alzheimer's disease.
Matt York
/
AP
Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan in 2018 at Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Phoenix.

Breakthrough, or not? On The Long View, we focused on the long road to finding the best way to treat Alzheimer's disease. Our Contributing editor Neal Milner joined us in-studio

Further reading:

Good overall look: "FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab amid safety concerns"
A critic scientist’s experience: Essay by Rachael Neve
Silberner’s article: “The Reason There’s Been No Cure for Alzheimer’s

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
