The state of public transportation in rise of remote work life

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:41 PM HST
The inside of a Honolulu rail car.
Honolulu Department of Transportation Services
The inside of a Honolulu rail car.

On The Long View, we're talking about the state of public transit. The rise of remote work since the pandemic is changing the way Americans commute and that's prompting a crisis for big public transit systems.

HPR's Contributing Editor Neal Milner talks more about the change in commuting habits.

Further reading:

This story aired on The Conversation on July 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Neal MilnerTransportation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
