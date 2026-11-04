HPR Social Club: Let's go to the movies! Celebrating Hawaiʻi in film!

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR's Executive Producer of Music, Zilla Barbosa.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha!

It's HIFF Season! This year's Hawaiʻi International Film Festival wraps on Oʻahu and heads to the neighbor islands (locations, dates and schedules vary; head here for more) through mid-November. Are there any films you're itching to see?

If you’re looking for something to watch at HIFF, I’d like to offer a shameless plug. My feature documentary, "Making the Line," follows two queer Kānaka Maoli Kumu Hula and their haumāna as they prepare for the Merrie Monarch Festival, exploring the dedication, discipline and cultural significance of competitive hula.

We premiered at HIFF, took home the Made in Hawaiʻi Best Feature Documentary Award, and sold out all festival screenings! Want first dibs on additional screenings on Oʻahu? Get early ticket access through HIFF Wednesdays! Get first dibs here.

Taking a step away from the silver screen, who doesn't love discovering a new artist in person in an intimate venue? I invite you to join us for Live from the Atherton with Maryanne Ito on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at our very own Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

From soul and R&B to jazz, hip-hop, and reggae, Maryanne Ito brings a uniquely Hawaiʻi-rooted sound to the Atherton. The Honolulu-raised singer has spent her career crossing genres, pairing a rich, textured voice with music that explores love, life, and the everyday experiences that connect us all.

Experience the sound of the 808 close and discover something new! She is one of the three Celebrate 808 performances we're hosting this month, right here at HPR.

Keep scrolling for more of HPR Social Club's event picks for the upcoming weekend!

See you in the Atherton,

Zilla

P.S. Some HPR staffers will be out and about this weekend! On Nov. 6, find Val Yee and Dana Butler at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center for Hilo's Black & White Night. Carolyn Hyman and Sylvia Flores will be at Downtown Art Center's First Friday reception in Honolulu. Visit their outreach tables and share what you love about HPR.

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

voces8.com British vocal ensemble VOCES8.

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

MAUI: VIBRANT VOICES

VOCES8 — “Let’s Fly Away”

Seabury Hall's ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center

480 Olinda Rd. in Makawao

Thursday, November 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Maui Choral Arts presents VOCES8 in “Let’s Fly Away” in Makawao. The ensemble celebrates the versatility of the human voice, with music spanning over five centuries, from Renaissance works to jazz standards and pop classics. VOCES8 Countertenor Barnaby Smith joined Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific ahead of the ensemble's Hawaiʻi tour (they'll also perform in Honolulu on Nov. 7.) — listen on demand. $10 to $55 tickets; available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: ENVIRONMENTAL EXHIBIT

Hawaiʻi Nei 2026 Exhibition Opening Reception

Wailoa Center

200 Piopio St. in Hilo

Friday, November 6, 4 to 7 p.m.

Jeff Hawe / Courtesy of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show — A Fundraiser Celebrating 15 Years of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi

Celebrate the beauty and diversity of Hawaiʻi Island's native species at the 18th Annual Hawaiʻi Nei Art Exhibition, bringing art, community, and conservation together to celebrate Hawaiʻi’s unique native flora, fauna and habitats. The Exhibition is on view until Dec. 10, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., but closed on State holidays and Thanksgiving weekend. Open to all

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show

A Fundraiser Celebrating 15 Yearsof Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi

Celebrate 15 years of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi and help fund the next 15!

Join Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi on November 14, from 6–10PM at Capitol Modern for Reuse Runway: The Return of the Trashion Show! Experience upcycled fashion, an art exhibition opening, live music by Izik and DJ Max High, a silent auction and more. FREE admission with registration. VIP tickets and sponsorship packages available. Register today!

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: BYU ON BIG ISLAND

The Paths Before Us

The Hoʻolōkahi Chamber Choir

Nov. 5 in Waimea, Nov. 6 in Hilo, Nov. 7 in Kona

The BYU-Hawaiʻi Hoʻolōkahi Chamber Choir is coming to Hawaiʻi Island. Under the direction of Dr. Erica Glenn, the choir shares a message of peace and unity through music, with a diverse repertoire spanning sacred music, classical favorites, pop, and Polynesian pieces. Experience their inspiring music at one of their Big Island tour concerts — they are free to attend. Concert times and locations are listed here. Open to all

KAUAʻI: FREE TREES

Kauai Arbor Day 2026

Kukui Grove Center

3-2600 Kaumuali‘i Hwy. in Līhu‘e

Saturday, November 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Arbor Day is celebrated on Nov. 6. On Nov. 7, head to Kauai's 22nd Annual Arbor Day Free Tree Giveaway, where hundreds of ornamental and native trees will be given away to the public. Organized by volunteers of the Kauai Landscape Industry Council (KLIC), enjoy educational booths, a Keiki Planting Zone and more. Find more Arbor Day events across the islands here. Open to all

OʻAHU: DEEP DISCUSSION

#KumuKahuaBookClub

Kumu Kahua Theatre

46 Merchant St. in Honolulu

Monday, November 9, 6 to 8 p.m.

KKT's book club returns for a lively discussion about "Folk Tales of Hawaiʻi He Mau Kaʻao Hawaiʻi" by Mary Kawena Pukui. Come together to discuss its tales before you watch KKT's production of KUPUA by Hailiʻōpua Baker, which presents two traditional stories: “Ka ʻEnuhe” and “Ka Puhi a me Ka Loli,” exploring the perilous allure of hidden appetites. Open to all; RSVP requested

Live from the Atherton — November Events

Discover a new favorite, celebrate the artists you love and experience the sound of the 808 — Live from the Atherton in Honolulu, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio



Learn more and get tickets to these intimate events at hprtickets.org.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here

Heard on The Conversation: HIFF film highlights coconut conservation and healing in Hawaiʻi

Mission Frame Media / YouTube A screenshot from the official trailer for the film "Niu Forever." (Sept. 14, 2026)

The coconut tree is the giving tree, and a film about its past and future is a feature at the 2026 Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

The title of the film is "Niu Forever," and its opening message is "kupu ka niu, kupu ke kānaka" — when the coconut grows, humanity flourishes.

The final screening of "Niu Forever" will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres Kapolei. The Conversation's Catherine Cruz has more. Listen on demand