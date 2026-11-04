Barnaby Smith of VOCES8 on Classical Pacific

Countertenor Barnaby Smith will perform in Hawaiʻi with VOCES8, the Grammy-nominated British vocal ensemble he co-founded with his brother 21 years ago. The world-renowned octet performs up to 140 concerts a year. He joins Sharene Taba to discuss the ensemble's upcoming Hawaiʻi tour.

They’ll present two programs in the islands:

On Thursday, Nov. 5 at Seabury ʻAʻaʻliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center, their program “Let’s Fly Away,” presented by Maui Choral Arts, celebrates the versatility of the human voice, with music spanning over five centuries, from Renaissance works to jazz standards and pop classics.

On Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu, their concert opens with Mozart’s String Quintet in C minor, K. 406, where VOCES8 will be accompanied by young artists from Hawaiʻi, presented by the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival. The ensemble will also perform selections from “Devotions,” a program exploring the human experience through choral music, from prayer and grief to wonder and love.