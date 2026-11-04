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Barnaby Smith of VOCES8 on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 4, 2026 at 10:30 AM HST
British vocal ensemble VOCES8.
voces8.com
British vocal ensemble VOCES8.

Countertenor Barnaby Smith will perform in Hawaiʻi with VOCES8, the Grammy-nominated British vocal ensemble he co-founded with his brother 21 years ago. The world-renowned octet performs up to 140 concerts a year. He joins Sharene Taba to discuss the ensemble's upcoming Hawaiʻi tour.

They’ll present two programs in the islands:

On Thursday, Nov. 5 at Seabury ʻAʻaʻliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center, their program “Let’s Fly Away,” presented by Maui Choral Arts, celebrates the versatility of the human voice, with music spanning over five centuries, from Renaissance works to jazz standards and pop classics.

On Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu, their concert opens with Mozart’s String Quintet in C minor, K. 406, where VOCES8 will be accompanied by young artists from Hawaiʻi, presented by the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival. The ensemble will also perform selections from “Devotions,” a program exploring the human experience through choral music, from prayer and grief to wonder and love.

Find concert information and tickets at mauichoralarts.org and hawaiicmf.org. Learn more about VOCES8 atvoces8.com.
Classical Music Conversations
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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