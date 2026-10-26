Trio Sefardi on Morning Café

Tina Chancey, co-founder of Trio Sefardi, a northern Virginia-based ensemble that performs traditional songs of the Sephardim, visited Gene Schiller ahead of the trio’s weekend concerts on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island with Early Music Hawaiʻi.

Trio Sefardi is one of the leading experts of Sephardic music today, playing an assortment of Renaissance and medieval instruments. Chancey discusses how geography and cultural exchange shaped the music, which was passed from person to person and preserved through collective memory rather than written documentation. She also introduces some of the instruments featured in the program.