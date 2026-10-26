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Trio Sefardi on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:32 PM HST
Trio Sefardi performed in Honolulu on Oct. 23 and in Kealakekua on Oct. 25, presented by Early Music Hawaiʻi.
Trio Sefardi
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Early Music Hawaiʻi
Trio Sefardi performed in Honolulu on Oct. 23 and in Kealakekua on Oct. 25, presented by Early Music Hawaiʻi.

Tina Chancey, co-founder of Trio Sefardi, a northern Virginia-based ensemble that performs traditional songs of the Sephardim, visited Gene Schiller ahead of the trio’s weekend concerts on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island with Early Music Hawaiʻi.

Trio Sefardi is one of the leading experts of Sephardic music today, playing an assortment of Renaissance and medieval instruments. Chancey discusses how geography and cultural exchange shaped the music, which was passed from person to person and preserved through collective memory rather than written documentation. She also introduces some of the instruments featured in the program.

Presented by Early Music Hawaiʻi, the Trio Sefardi concerts took place at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu on Oct. 23 and at the Queen Emma Community Center in Kona on Oct. 25. Learn more about Trio Sefardi attriosefardi.com.
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Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
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