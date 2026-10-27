Fusing French horn and electronica: A conversation with Brian KM

Performer-composer Brian KM is a high octane horn soloist who is redefining what it means to attend a French horn recital. Ahead of his “French Horn and Live Electronica” on Nov. 7 in Honolulu, he joined Marcus Moore on Evening Concert discuss what it’s like to blend French horn with electronics for a multi-faceted multimedia performance.

Brian shares what inspired his fusion of music and electronica, reflects on his classical music background and evolution to multimedia performance, and previews an original composition, “Wisdom’s Bubble” about a Laysan Albatross that lives at Kaʻena Point. He also introduces “The Stan Effect,” a project that humanizes his computer, which he considers a very important coworker.