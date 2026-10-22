HPR Social Club: Lace up (and leash up) with HPR at the PetWalk

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR's Vice President of Sponsorships & Business Development, Carolyn Hyman.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha faithful readers,

I can't believe we are collectively skidding toward the end of October already. The squares on the calendar continue to prance by on little cat feet and I feel an overwhelming sense of FOMO. Why? There is so much going on worth seeing, doing. Let's get to it!

First, animal lovers unite for The Hawaiian Humane Society PetWalk and Pet Expo at Kapiʻolani Regional Park this Saturday. I'll be there with my fellow four-legged friend-lovers and colleagues to snap HPR Pet Member Photos (see below!), give away some limited-edition stickers and watch the costumes and walkers pass by. Come out, show your support and take a furry friend home. Check exercise, community support and fun off your list with one event.

If you still have some energy to monkey around, head over to Octo-bear-fest: Boos & Brews at the Honolulu Zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 for family-friendly fun with some hops thrown in for the adults. If you're looking for something more restorative, check out the Kāhuli Festival at the Bishop Museum, also on Saturday, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event focuses on Hawaiʻi's endangered land snails and their importance in Hawaiian language, culture, history, and our environment.

If the above is too much for a Saturday and your bedtime allows for flexibility, you can check out the Last Dinosaurs at The Republik tomorrow. When was the last time you headed out on a weeknight, huh? My week is packed and yours can be too, because my last recommendation is to check out the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival. If a dark theatre and fantastic films are more your speed, check out the Festival lineup because it will disappear in a blink.

Keep scrolling for HPR Social Club's event picks for this upcoming weekend. Got something fun happening in your community to share? Submit it to our community calendar!

Mahalo for reading,

Carolyn

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: ART ACTIVATION

Wahi Pana Activation: Laniwahine

Haleʻiwa Beach Park

62-449 Kamehameha Hwy. in Haleʻiwa

Friday, October 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join Wahi Pana for a morning of protocol, artist talks and interactive workshops honoring the moʻolelo of Laniwahine — a shape-shifting water guardian, and her three servants who reside and sustain the sacred ʻUkoʻa and Loko Ea fishponds of Waialua. The installation features 48 sculptural works by Wahi Pana artists Amber Khan and Jordan Souza that visually integrate archival records from nūpepa (1870-1885), translated by Paige Okamura, with the living memory shared through moʻolelo with Waialua community members. Free to attend; registration is requested

Bess Press What Whispers Back - Spinning Hawaiʻi's Spooky Tales takes place at Bess Press on Oct. 24.

OʻAHU: SPOOKY TALES

What Whispers Back

Bess Press

3565 Harding Ave. in Kaimukī

Saturday, October 24, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Join Bess Press for a book launch of their new literary anthology, "What Whispers Back: Spinning Hawaiʻi's Spooky Tales." Experience eerie live readings and spooky audio tales at your own pace, meet the writers for book signings and learn the behind-the-scenes inspiration at your leisure. The evening is curated primarily for an adult crowd; keiki can attend but only with close adult supervision. Free to attend; registration is requested

KAUAʻI: HAUNTED HILLS

HILLOWEEN 5K Trail Run and Keiki Trick-or-Treat Run

Omaʻo Dirt Track

Kahili Rd. in Koloa

Saturday, October 24, 8 to 10 a.m.

The 7th annual HILLOWEEN 5K Trail Run is an exciting off-road course with spooky hills, creepy obstacles and magnificent views of the south shore of Kauaʻi. Registered keiki ages 12 and under can participate in the Keiki Trick-or-Treat Run for no additional charge. Hilloween is also a pet-friendly event — costumes are encouraged for all participants, including furry friends. Same-day registration is available at 7 a.m. Can't join in person? Take part in the virtual 5K. Proceeds benefit the Kauai Ballet Academy Foundation. Register online

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

Kelli with an Eye Photography / Hawaiian Humane Society The Hawaiian Humane Society PetWalk.

PetWalk 2026: A Josie's ʻOhana Event

The Hawaiian Humane Society's 36th annual walk for the animals

Bring your pet to Kapiʻolani Park on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 7 am to noon. Walk with fellow animal lovers, enter the costume contest for pets and people, explore vendor booths and support pets in need across Oʻahu. Adult registration is $35 and includes a 2026 PetWalk T-shirt. Keiki ages 6 to 10 are $20. Register at HawaiianHumane.org/petwalk.

Maui Ocean Ceanter Fins & Frights takes place at Maui Ocean Center on Oct. 24, 2026.

MAUI: FISHY FRIGHTS

Fins & Frights

Maui Ocean Center

192 Maʻalaea Rd. in Wailuku

Saturday, October 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

Celebrate the Halloween season with friends and fishes at the aquarium. Enter the Halloween pumpkin (bring your decorated pumpkin) and join the Creatures of the Sea costume contest. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, live DJ music, educational activities, watch Halloween short films in The Sphere and more. $20 for adults, $10 for kids; tickets available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: HILO HAUNTS

"Nursery Rhymes" Haunted House

KTA Super Stores Puainako

50. E. Puainako St. in Hilo

October 27 to 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

Once upon a nightmare, a spooky story unfolds! Join KTA Super Stores for their 14th Annual "Nursery Rhymes" Haunted House. The haunt is free to attend, and KTA will be accepting non-perishable food donations for The Food Basket. On Halloween, get into the spooky spirit and dress up for KTA Puainako's annual costume contest. Free admission

Live from the Atherton — Celebrate 808 in November

Discover a new favorite, celebrate the artists you love and experience the sound of the 808 — Live from the Atherton.⁠

Tickets are on sale now for our upcoming Celebrate 808 concerts in Honolulu:



Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here

ICYMI: HIFF to set sail with world premiere of 'The Navigator'

The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival kicks off this evening in downtown Honolulu. The theme for 2026 is “Voyagers & Visionaries,” and set to have its world premiere at the Hawaii Theatre is the film “The Navigator,” as told through the eyes of Hawaiʻi’s Nainoa Thompson.

Hawaiʻi International Film Festival / YouTube A screenshot from the official preview for "The Navigator," which will be the opening film of the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival on Oct. 21, 2026.

To learn more about the documentary, HPR spoke with director Jordan Manley and producer Kathy Muneno, who also happens to be married to Thompson. Thanks to a partnership with Patagonia and years of effort, the film was finally able to come to fruition, she told HPR.

“What we wanted to do was a film about the deep connection of human and nature that is a navigator,” Muneno explained.

“It talks about what Mau talked about … which is the magic, and that can only happen when you get into that deepest part of a connection with nature.”

Listen on demand to the conversation. More information about the film and the rest of the HIFF lineup can be found here.