HILLOWEEN 5K Trail Run and Keiki Trick or Treat Run

The 7th annual HILLOWEEN 5K Trail Run is an exciting off-road course with spooky hills, creepy obstacles, and magnificent views of the south shore of Kauai. The course is no longer than 3.1 miles. The wearing of costumes is STRONGLY encouraged. Feel free to run fast and try to win the race, but please understand the best PRIZES are awarded to the best COSTUMES! Register early - Only the first 100 trail runners to sign up are guaranteed a stylish event T-shirt!

*Any child 12 and under who registers for the 5K can participate in the Keiki Trick-or-Treat Run for no additional charge*

SAME DAY REGISTRATION WILL BE AVAILABLE at 7:00am for the 5K, 8:00am FOR THE TRICK-OR-TREAT RUN.

If you can't join us in person, you can still register for the virtual 5K! Simply put on your costume, select the hilliest 5K route you can find, and run! Virtual participants receive an event T shirt.

Hilloween is a pet-friendly event!

Your leashed furry is welcome to join us, and will be entered into our pet costume contest.

This is a fundraising event to benefit Kauai Ballet Academy Foundation, with all funds providing dance tuition scholarships for youth in need. Visit www.kauaiballetacademy.com.