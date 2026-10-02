Fins & Frights at Maui Ocean Center
Fins & Frights at Maui Ocean Center
Come celebrate the Halloween season with your friends and fishes at the aquarium!
Decorate a Halloween pumpkin, bring it to the event, and enter it for a chance to win a prize! Trick-or-treat throughout the aquarium and wear your marine-themed costume — register at entry for the Creatures of the Sea costume contest.
Dive into these event highlights:
- Trick-or-Treating
- Live DJ Music
- Pumpkin Decorating Contest
- Creatures of the Sea Costume Contest
- Educational Activities for Keiki (kids)
- Community Partner Stations
- Special Food & Beverages at Reef Café
- Shopping at Maui Ocean Treasures
- Halloween Short Films in The Sphere
Maui Ocean Center
$20 Adults /$10 Kids
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Maui Ocean Center
192 Ma‘alaea RoadWailuku, Hawaii 96793
(808) 270-2000
aloha@mauioceancenter.com