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Fins & Frights at Maui Ocean Center

Fins & Frights at Maui Ocean Center

Come celebrate the Halloween season with your friends and fishes at the aquarium!

Decorate a Halloween pumpkin, bring it to the event, and enter it for a chance to win a prize! Trick-or-treat throughout the aquarium and wear your marine-themed costume — register at entry for the Creatures of the Sea costume contest.

Dive into these event highlights:
- Trick-or-Treating
- Live DJ Music
- Pumpkin Decorating Contest
- Creatures of the Sea Costume Contest
- Educational Activities for Keiki (kids)
- Community Partner Stations
- Special Food & Beverages at Reef Café
- Shopping at Maui Ocean Treasures
- Halloween Short Films in The Sphere

Maui Ocean Center
$20 Adults /$10 Kids
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Maui Ocean Center
192 Ma‘alaea Road
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
(808) 270-2000
aloha@mauioceancenter.com
https://mauioceancenter.com