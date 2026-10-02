Fins & Frights at Maui Ocean Center

Come celebrate the Halloween season with your friends and fishes at the aquarium!

Decorate a Halloween pumpkin, bring it to the event, and enter it for a chance to win a prize! Trick-or-treat throughout the aquarium and wear your marine-themed costume — register at entry for the Creatures of the Sea costume contest.

Dive into these event highlights:

- Trick-or-Treating

- Live DJ Music

- Pumpkin Decorating Contest

- Creatures of the Sea Costume Contest

- Educational Activities for Keiki (kids)

- Community Partner Stations

- Special Food & Beverages at Reef Café

- Shopping at Maui Ocean Treasures

- Halloween Short Films in The Sphere