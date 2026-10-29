HPR Social Club: Thrills, chills and more across the Hawaiian Islands

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Boo! 👻

October's nearly wrapped up, and I hope you've had a ball. If you're still building your costumes, fear not — me too. No matter what you mischievously get up to, this weekend will be a festive hoot! Here are three things that caught my eye, happening here on Oʻahu:

First up: treat the land you love with a Halloween workday with Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea, a Native Hawaiian coastal restoration project, on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 to 10 a.m. You can help install and lash a bamboo fence to protect a newly planted coastal restoration area. You'll also get to learn ʻŪ Paʻa, a traditional Hawaiian lashing technique! Remember to hydrate!

I've recently become a fan of OurSpace, a makerspace and creative home in Honolulu where people can bring their ideas to life under one roof. On Sunday, Nov. 1, they're partnering with UH Mānoa's Outreach College to host a free Intro to Foley Workshop. Learn from Ed Littlefield about creating live sound effects for the stage — he's the foley artist and sound designer of "The Land Has Spoken: Tales of Indigenous Horror." Space is limited, so reserve a spot quickly if you're wiggly to try! If you just learned what foley is and you want to see it in action, "The Land Has Spoken" shows on Oct. 31 (more below), ahead of Sunday's free workshop.

Scooting into next week, OurSpace also hosts Food for Thought on Nov. 5. It's an evening that puts food and the stories around it center stage, because food is never just food: it can tell us about culture, politics and society, along with what's for dinner. The event is co-organized by Kristiana Kahakauwila and Sujatha Raman of Mixing Innovative Arts (MIA) Honolulu.

That's my little handful of happenings for now. Keep scrolling for more neat things to do! Got something fun happening in your corner that you want us to know about? Submit it to our community calendar!

Happy Halloween!

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

MAUI: DON'T DREAM IT, BE IT

Scary Night Cinema — Rocky Horror Picture Show

Maui Arts & Cultural Center's A&B Amphitheater

One Cameron Way in Kahului

Thursday, October 29, 6:30 p.m.

Join host Eric Gilliom for a fright-filled night and a free screening of the cult classic film, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Costumes and audience participation are encouraged; interactive prop bags will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Rated R. Free to attend

Kahilu Theatre Tales of Indigenous Horror.

Garden Island Arts Council Trashion Show

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: THRILLS & CHILLS

The Land Has Spoken: Tales of Indigenous Horror

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Rd. in Waimea

Friday, October 30, 7 p.m.

Head to this thrilling live theatrical event from Indigenous Performance Productions, featuring original works by acclaimed authors Shane Hawk and Andrea L. Rogers. Featuring an all-Indigenous cast, live Foley sound effects and an atmospheric score, this theatrical experience brings tales of monsters, tricksters, curses and supernatural forces to life. Recommended for ages 12 and up; $40 to $75, tickets available online

ʻAwa Hou

Kaloween.

KAUAʻI: FASHIONABLE FUN

Kauaʻi's First-Ever Trashion Show

Downtown Līhuʻe on Kress Street

Saturday, November 14, 6 p.m.

**Register to participate by Oct. 30

What is trashion? Fashion made from discarded and recycled materials! Kids, teens and adults living in Hawaiʻi are invited to enter this community fashion show. Start creating your outfit and register online by Oct. 30. Presented by the Garden Island Arts Council, this design contest and fashion show raises awareness about limited landfill capacity and promotes waste diversion, recycling and sustainability. Free to attend; view entry rules

OʻAHU: KALOWEEN

Kaloween: A Halloween Celebration of Kalo

ʻAwa Hou

2700 S. King St., #D101 in Honolulu

Saturday, October 31, 1 to 6 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween with Hāloanakalaukapalili! Costumes are encouraged, and keiki activities make this a fun gathering for the whole ʻohana. Poi to the People will be on site with fresh-off-the-board, hand-pounded poi. Prefer to pound your own? Kuʻi kalo participants should pre-register and be ready to clean their own kalo. There's candy too! Open to all; sign up to kuʻi here

OʻAHU: LIFELONG LEARNING

"The History of U.S. Empire In the Pacific"

LCC Waiʻanae Moku

87-380 Kulaʻaupuni St. in Maili

Wednesdays in November, 6 to 8 p.m.

Leeward Community College Waiʻanae Moku is offering a community learning series that explores our shared histories and how understanding the past can inspire change. Learn an empowering version of Hawaiian and Filipino history, where cultural practice, historical knowledge and political action come together. This free public micro-course explores that vision and the gathering spaces that can help bridge divisions shaped by the sugar plantation era. Sessions take place Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Open to all; registration is required

HPR

ICYMI: Kimo Keaulana - Live from the Atherton

Enjoy an evening of storytelling with Kumu Kimo Alama Keaulana. Hosted by HPR's DJ Mermaid (Paige Okamura), explore the rich tradition of Hawaiian falsetto singing and the enduring legacy of mele across generations.

From 19th-century songs preserved in Hawaiian-language newspapers to melodies passed down orally when written records were scarce, their conversation traces how music lives, evolves, and survives into the 21st century. Together, they explore how knowledge is shared, who is entrusted to carry it forward, and the cultural protocols that guide the learning and performance of these songs.

The evening also highlights influential yet often unsung contributors to Hawaiian music, including the legacy of figures within the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation and the role of early radio programs in preserving and sharing mele with broader audiences.

Their conversation invites curiosity, reflection, and a deeper appreciation of the artistry and knowledge embedded in Hawaiian music traditions. Listen on demand

#PublicRadioMusicDay2026 #SoundsLikeHome

We’re celebrating Public Radio Music Day on October 28 by sharing the music, voices, and stories that make Hawaiʻi feel like home.

From the local artists we champion to the traditions we help preserve, we’re proud to reflect the sound of our community.

Here in Hawaiʻi, music connects us to our ʻāina, our people, and our culture, reminding us why supporting local music and public radio matters now more than ever.

Join us as we celebrate what home sounds like — right here at HPR with our Live from the Atherton Celebrate 808 Performance Series.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here