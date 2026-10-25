Kimo Keaulana - Live from the Atherton

Kumu Kimo Alama Keaulana joins us for an evening of storytelling about music, memory, and education with HPRʻs DJ Mermaid Paige Okamura, exploring the rich tradition of Hawaiian falsetto singing and the enduring legacy of mele across generations.

From 19th-century songs preserved in Hawaiian-language newspapers to melodies passed down orally when written records were scarce, their conversation traces how music lives, evolves, and survives into the 21st century. Together, they explore how knowledge is shared, who is entrusted to carry it forward, and the cultural protocols that guide the learning and performance of these songs.

The evening also highlights influential yet often unsung contributors to Hawaiian music, including the legacy of figures within the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, and the role of early radio programs in preserving and sharing mele with broader audiences.

Their conversation invites curiosity, reflection, and a deeper appreciation of the artistry and knowledge embedded in Hawaiian music traditions.

Audience Q&A with Kimo Keaulana Kumu Kimo Keaulana answers questions from the audience, ranging from how younger generations can preserve Hawaiian music to why male Hawaiian musicians singing falsetto is so prominent today. Listen • 19:12

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Kimo Alama Keaulana just completed 6 years as the Kumu ʻIke Hawaiʻi and Kumu Hula at Punahou School. However, he still works with Punahou School on special projects. Prior to being at Punahou School, he was an Assistant Professor in Hawaiian Studies and Language at Honolulu Community College for 22 years. Prior to that, Kimo was a Secondary Social Studies teacher, Department Chair and Teacher Trainer with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Education. Kimo has also taught at Kapiʻolani Community College and continues to teach specialized advanced Hawaiian Language courses at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Kimo received an Associates in Arts from Honolulu Community College, a Bachelor of Education, a Professional Diploma, and a Master of Education from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. In May of 2023, UHM conferred a Doctorate of Humane Letters upon Kimo. Kimo is also the recipient of a Teacher of the Year Award (Oceanic & Finance Factors), 3 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award, the I Ulu I Ke Kumu Award (UHM), and the Malia Kau Award (Moanalua Gardens Foundation). Kimo is a commissioner with the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission, director of pāʻū wrappers for Kamehameha Day in Honolulu, a governor with the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Arts, a board member of the Lanikūhonua Cultural Institute, a board member of the Mary Kawena Pukui Cultural Preservation Society, and a director of the annual Lei O Lanikūhonua event. Kimo has been teaching hula for 55 years and is a resident of the Nānākuli Hawaiian Homestead.

The 2026 Live from the Atherton: Storytellersʻ Series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.