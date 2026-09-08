We've got a full lineup of holiday programming to get you in a festive mood.

Listen on air or stream online on our website , on our free mobile app , or on your smart speaker .

Holiday programming is sponsored by Maui Fruit Jewels .

Schedule is subject to change. This page will be updated throughout the holiday season.

Thursday, November 26 - Thanksgiving Day

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9 a.m. No Small Endeavor Holiday Gratitude Special 2026

All year on No Small Endeavor, we’ve talked with guests about meaning, purpose, and the good life. But we kept wondering: what actually helped you, in the thick of your own life? So we asked. In this holiday gratitude special, listeners from across the country call in to share the moments from the show they’re most thankful for, and then we play those moments for you, from conversations that made a difference in their lives.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Splendid Table: Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

10 p.m. to midnight After Hours: Country Detours Thanksgiving Special

For this holiday episode of After Hours, Jeff Long brings together a thoughtful collection of music centered on gratitude, featuring artists from across genres and generations.

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8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Classical 24

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. River Carry Me Home: Thanksgiving with the American Sound

Rivers are special, many even considered sacred. They carry rain from fields and replenish the sea. They wander as watery conduits from one point to another, sometimes even between exile and home. Like rivers, our lives, too, are wandering—and as the 17th-century Japanese wandering poet Bashō wrote, the journey itself is home. As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music that reaches the heart of what it means to wander through the world like a river carving its course, and what it means to come home.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Songs of Thanks

Join us for "Songs of Thanks," an innovative new production by Cantus, presented exclusively by Minnesota Public Radio. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classical Pacific Thanksgiving Special

Join Sharene Taba for a special Thanksgiving Classical Pacific — LIVE, featuring an uplifting blend of classical works to welcome the holiday with warmth and gratitude.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Evening Concert Thanksgiving Special show

Join Craig DeSilva for a special Thanksgiving edition of Evening Concert, featuring music inspired by gratitude and giving thanks. It’s the perfect soundtrack for your Thanksgiving celebration.

Friday, November 27

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11 a.m. Call to Mind - The Reason for Sleep, Exploring the fundamental relationship between sleep and mental health

10 p.m. to midnight After Hours: Mundo Reggae, The Sound of Gratitude Special

For this LIVE holiday episode of After Hours, Lulu brings together a thoughtful collection of grateful-themed reggae songs that celebrate the spirit of the season.

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6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Evening Concert Thanksgiving Special show

Marcus Moore presents Evening Concert — Thanksgiving special LIVE, featuring a beautiful program of holiday-themed classical music.

Sunday, November 29

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11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Derrick Malama’s Mele and Mo’olelo Hana Hou

Thanksgiving Blues? No worries, beef curry — listen back to Derrick Malama’s past Kanikapila Sunday interviews with Kuana Torres Kahele, Raiatea Helm, and Amy Hānaialiʻi. Kuana Torres Kahele shares why he stepped away from Nā Palapalai to record his first solo album. Raiatea Helm shares her experience recording her music in a classic style. And Amy Hānaialii gets us in a festive mood with several holiday songs sung in Hawaiian.

Friday, December 4

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11 a.m. Call to Mind - Immigration and the Challenge to Belong, Understanding the unique mental health challenges for immigrants in the US

Friday, December 18

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11 a.m. Call to Mind - The Fifth Branch, In partnership with the Tradeoffs podcast, how Durham, North Carolina, reimagined its mental health crisis-response system

Saturday, December 19

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6 p.m. to 8 p.m. John Zakʻs Hawaiʻi Holiday Memories special

HAWAIʻI HOLIDAY MEMORIES is a two-hour special hosted by John Zak and Kealiʻiloma, along with special guest, Jeff Peterson. They will explore Hawaiʻi's favorite holiday songs performed by Hawaiʻi's favorite artists, past and present. Other segments include holiday-related snippets from newspapers that span days of the Kingdom through territorial times, read by Loretta Ables Sayre. Warm feelings of aloha, bathed in holiday tones, emanate from our mountaintop transmitters all across Hawaiʻi nei. “Mele Kalikimaka to all and to all, Aloha ahi’ahi!”

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9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Christmas at the Movies

The Christmas holiday is charged with nostalgia and hope, so a Christmas setting can effectively heighten the emotional power of any film. There have been many Christmas scenes in movies, and host David Garland unwraps some of the accompanying music for them. Holiday favorites such as It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th Street and The Bishop's Wife are included.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. An Operavore Christmas

Naomi Lewin presents an hour of Christmas and holiday music from the world of opera and oratorio sung by some of the greatest singers past and present including Marilyn Horne, Leontyne Price, Bryn Terfel, Thomas Hampson, Joan Sutherland and more.

Sunday, December 20

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8 to 10 p.m. The Yule Deal with Seth Markow

Celebrate the holiday season with The Real Deal with Christmas and wintertime tunes by everyone from Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong to John Coltrane and Billie Holiday, plus the incredible monologue "Scrooge" by the great humorist Lord Buckley.

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12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Baroque Christmas Program 2026

Explore the holiday season with Sunday Baroque, a weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the Baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Explore festive highlights with Suzanne Bona, who offers a huge variety of beloved and appealing music performed by the world’s finest musicians on a wide variety of instruments.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. John Zakʻs Hawaiʻi Holiday Memories special

HAWAIʻI HOLIDAY MEMORIES is a two-hour special hosted by John Zak and Kealiʻiloma, along with special guest, Jeff Peterson. They will explore Hawaiʻi's favorite holiday songs performed by Hawaiʻi's favorite artists, past and present. Other segments include holiday-related snippets from newspapers that span days of the Kingdom through territorial times, read by Loretta Ables Sayre. Warm feelings of aloha, bathed in holiday tones, emanate from our mountaintop transmitters all across Hawaiʻi nei. “Mele Kalikimaka to all and to all, Aloha ahi’ahi!”

Thursday, December 24 - Christmas Eve

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10 p.m. to midnight After Hours: Country Detours Christmas Eve Special

For this holiday episode of After Hours, Jeff Long brings together a thoughtful collection of music centered on gratitude, featuring artists from across genres and generations.

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12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols

Since 1918, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has offered listeners an opportunity to share in a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of biblical readings, carols and related seasonal classical music. This special event is presented by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys, and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the college’s 500-year-old chapel.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Classical Pacific Christmas Eve Special

Sharene Taba presents Classical Pacific — Christmas Eve special LIVE, featuring a beautiful program of classical holiday favorites.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Christmastime in New York: The Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine at the Metropolitan Museum

The Choir of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, led by conductor Kent Tritle, performs at the Medieval Sculpture Hall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a program that spans hundreds of years and describes the story of the nativity. The concert includes settings of the "O Magnum Mysterium" text by T. L. da Victoria, Morton Lauridsen, and Francis Poulenc; works by Byrd, Biebl, and Hassler; as well as music by Eric Whitacre, Francis Poulenc, William Byrd and Morten Lauridsen. Nimet Habachy hosts.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. John Zakʻs Hawaiʻi Holiday Memories special

HAWAIʻI HOLIDAY MEMORIES is a two-hour special hosted by John Zak and Kealiʻiloma, along with special guest, Jeff Peterson. They will explore Hawaiʻi's favorite holiday songs performed by Hawaiʻi's favorite artists, past and present. Other segments include holiday-related snippets from newspapers that span days of the Kingdom through territorial times, read by Loretta Ables Sayre. Warm feelings of aloha, bathed in holiday tones, emanate from our mountaintop transmitters all across Hawaiʻi nei. “Mele Kalikimaka to all and to all, Aloha ahi’ahi!”

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Friday, December 25 - Christmas Day

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9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

Stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. John Zakʻs Hawaiʻi Holiday Memories special

HAWAIʻI HOLIDAY MEMORIES is a two-hour special hosted by John Zak and Kealiʻiloma, along with special guest, Jeff Peterson. They will explore Hawaiʻi's favorite holiday songs performed by Hawaiʻi's favorite artists, past and present. Other segments include holiday-related snippets from newspapers that span days of the Kingdom through territorial times, read by Loretta Ables Sayre. Warm feelings of aloha, bathed in holiday tones, emanate from our mountaintop transmitters all across Hawaiʻi nei. “Mele Kalikimaka to all and to all, Aloha ahi’ahi!”

10 p.m. to midnight After Hours: Mundo Reggae Roots Rock Jamboree Special

For this holiday episode of After Hours, Lulu brings together a thoughtful collection of Christmas-themed reggae songs and guest singers freestyling holiday lyrics.

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8 a.m. to 9 a.m. A Chanticleer Christmas

It wouldn’t be the holidays without Chanticleer at Memorial Church. San Francisco’s treasured men’s vocal ensemble creates a new Christmas program each year, activating the church’s gorgeous acoustics to create a feeling of community and serene beauty. Featured a new work, Winter's Garland, a three-part choral song cycle co-commissioned from composer Joanna Marsh and poet Jane Draycott.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Welcome Christmas

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2026

“THE CHRISTMAS REVELS: IN CELEBRATION OF THE WINTER SOLSTICE 2026” is a musical celebration of the winter holidays – Advent, Chanukah, the Solstice, Christmas, Dongzhi, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, ballads, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas and Midwinter Revels stage productions presented around the country.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Voices of Ascension: Candlelight Christmas

Voices of Ascension’s Candlelight Christmas is a New York holiday tradition now in its 37th year. Recorded in the candlelit sanctuary of the Church of the Ascension, the program features ancient carols, choral anthems, and family favorites, with special guest soloists.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas with the Kingʻs Singers

It’s an a cappella Christmas from England with the King’s Singers, one of the world’s most celebrated vocal ensembles. In an exclusive New York appearance recorded at The Greene Space, this male sextet — consummate entertainers with a delightfully British wit — perform timeless carols, Christmas classics and new arrangements in their impeccable vocal blend.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Classical Pacific Christmas Day Special

Celebrate Christmas Day with Sharene Taba on a special Classical Pacific — LIVE, featuring a bright, joyful selection of classical works to accompany your holiday afternoon.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Musical Gifts: Joshua Bell and Friends

Violinist Joshua Bell performs seasonal music from his CD, “Musical Gifts” with special guests including Michael Feinstein, pianist/singer Frankie Moreno, and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Evening Concert Christmas Day Special

Spend Christmas with Marcus Moore on a special Evening Concert — LIVE, featuring a luminous selection of classical holiday works to close the day with warmth and wonder.

Thursday, December 31 - New Year's Eve

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10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jon Alan New Year’s Show - LIVE

Put 2026 to bed and welcome in 2027 LIVE with great music and high-energy antics from Blues from the Basement host Jon Alan.

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3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classical Pacific New Yearʻs Eve Special

Join Sharene Taba for Classical Pacific — New Year’s Eve LIVE, a festive evening of classical selections to close out the year.

Friday, January 1 - New Year's Day

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12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Jon Alan New Year’s Show - LIVE (continued)

Put 2026 to bed and welcome in 2027 LIVE with great music and high energy antics from Blues from the Basement host Jon Alan.

10 p.m. to midnight After Hours: Mundo Reggae Forward Ever Special

For this holiday episode of After Hours, Lulu brings together a thoughtful collection of New Year-themed songs and regular fresh releases.

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3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classical Pacific New Years Day Special

Join Sharene Taba for Classical Pacific — New Year’s Day LIVE, a festive evening of classical selections to kick off the year.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Evening Concert New Year’s Day Special

Marcus Moore presents Evening Concert — New Year’s Day special LIVE, featuring a beautiful program of holiday-themed classical music.

This holiday season, please consider a tax-deductible, year-end gift to support a vibrant Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Call (808) 955-8821 during business hours or donate online .

Schedule is subject to change. This page will be updated throughout the holiday season.

