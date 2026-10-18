The Ho'Olokahi Chamber Choir - Big Island Tour 2026

FREE ADMISSION | An Evening of Music, Peace, and Unity

Looking for a meaningful evening that brings peace, lifts the spirit, and unites people through music? Enjoy a beautiful concert with FREE ADMISSION! The BYU Ho'olokahi Chamber Choir is coming to the Big Island!

After four years, this acclaimed interfaith choir returns to our island for a special tour from November 5 to 7. Under the direction of Dr. Erica Glenn, the choir shares a message of peace and unity through the power of music, with a diverse repertoire spanning sacred music, classical favorites, pop, and Polynesian pieces.

The choir has performed at Carnegie Hall, in Honolulu with Josh Groban, and during a worldwide devotional. Now, you have the opportunity to experience their inspiring music right here on the Big Island, at no cost!

Bring your family and friends, invite someone who could use a little more peace and inspiration in their life, and enjoy an unforgettable evening together. Will you be there?

Concert Schedule | Free Admission

• November 5, 6:00 PM: Waimea - 65-1260 Kapiolani Road

• November 6, 7:00 PM: Hilo - 1373 Kilauea Avenue

• November 7, 7:00 PM: Kona - 75-230 Kalani Street