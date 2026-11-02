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HIFF film highlights coconut conservation and healing in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 2, 2026 at 1:52 PM HST
A screenshot from the official trailer for the film "Niu Forever." (Sept. 14, 2026)
Mission Frame Media
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YouTube
A screenshot from the official trailer for the film "Niu Forever." (Sept. 14, 2026)

The coconut tree is the giving tree, and a film about its past and future is a feature at the 2026 Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

The title of the film is "Niu Forever," and its opening message is "kupu ka niu, kupu ke kānaka" — when the coconut grows, humanity flourishes.

Indrajit Gunasekara is a co-producer on the film. He previously joined The Conversation to talk about his role as vice president of the Koali Niu Coconut Gene Bank on Maui, and his passion for the niu was nurtured in his native Sri Lanka.

Indrajit Gunasekara, Vice President of the Koali Niu Coconut Gene Bank, weaving baskets from coconut fronds.
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Maui gene bank considers, and conserves, the coconut
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"We have a saying that when given generously, receive it generously," Gunasekara began. "And this is the kumu niu coconut tree. It gives us everything generously, and in our end, how generous are we in receiving?"

As a conservationist, he explained that there are three pillars in which the niu provides: nutritionally, culturally and ecologically.

According to Gunasekara, creating the film involved documenting four years of his coconut conservation work.

"Only very small window of the work … will be seen in the film," he explained.

A screenshot from the trailer for "Why We Dance," a documentary screening as part of the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival. (Oct. 19, 2026)
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Documentary on dance connects Indigenous cultures across North America and Hawaiʻi
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And yet, after screening for the public, he was surprised by the community response that small window generated.

"I didn't see … how much it touched the community, how much that work touched people," he recalled.

"I didn't see when I was starting how powerful this is. How much it talks to the heart of the people as well as the identity of the place, identity of the trees, and the identity of a culture."

The final screening of "Niu Forever" will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres Kapolei.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation FilmHawaiʻi International Film FestivalcoconutEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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