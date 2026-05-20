HPR Social Club: Punchlines and performances — no joke

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha Social Club Friends,

Many years ago, a friend shared a piece of advice that I often turn to when things feel tough: "Smile until the world smiles back at you." Though sometimes it can be hard, even the effort to attempt a "Half-Smile" (It's a thing! Learn more in this stress reset article from NPR) can work wonders.

For me, smiling helps channel a sense of calm and opens a path to positivity. Add in some laughter, and you get a feel-good moment, extra oxygen, and an actual surge of endorphins through your body!

As we've heard before, laughter is the best medicine! Try it! Find your funny — be it a cute meme, silly video, a cheeky read, or punny joke, take a moment to add some laughs to your day. I enjoy when other people make me laugh, and if you pair that with live and local theater, you get options like the ones below!

On Saturday, May 23, get ready for lots of laughs as Think Fast presents "It's For the Kids Improv Comedy Show." It's an early evening (or late afternoon!) show that promises pure sillies and giggles in this fun and interactive hour of improvised theater. The whole family is invited to attend — kids 12 and under are free, and it's $15 for attendees ages 13+. Reserve your tickets here for the show at the TAG Theatre at the Shops at Dole Cannery in Honolulu.

For neighbor island funnies, consider Comedy for a Cause with Augie T and Bu Laʻia at The MACC's McCoy Studio Theatre on Maui. On Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m., these most recognized funny guys share stories rooted in local life, family and culture, with comedy that is relatable and honest. Comedy for a Cause proves humor and heart belong on the same stage and helps to create space for important conversations. Proceeds from the event support BRAVE Hawaiʻi, a local organization that brings awareness against bullying by encouraging us all to "Be Respectful and Value Everyone." Tickets are $38 and are available online.

I hope you will make time for laughter, or, if anything, add some smiles to your day. Look for local comedy events in a city near you, or keep an eye out for upcoming open mics, improv events, and more in our community calendar! You can use the search filter to find events by date and by island.

As always, keep scrolling to see a few more hand-picked events taking place across Hawaiʻi. If you have an upcoming event you'd like to share, submit it to our community calendar.

Thanks for supporting all things live and local,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: PEACEFUL VOICES - Peace - A Spring Concert by Voices of Aloha

Peace - A Spring Concert by Voices of Aloha

Kawaiahaʻo Church

957 Punchbowl St. in Honolulu

Monday, May 25, 4 p.m.

On Memorial Day, enjoy the Voices of Aloha Community Choir's free concert celebrating "Peace." The 65-member choir will share songs that express the universal human longing to live in a peace-filled world, including selections that honor those who have served our country in uniform. The concert serves as a send-off for the choir as they prepare to travel to Normandy and Paris, France, to take part in their annual D-Day observances. Free and open to all, donations are welcome

West Hawaiʻi Dance Theatre & Academy The Snow White Ballet

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: ENCHANTED EN POINTE - Snow White Ballet

Snow White Ballet

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Rd. in Waimea

Saturday, May 23, 4:30 p.m.

The West Hawaiʻi Dance Theatre presents the Snow White Ballet, a beautifully reimagined production of the beloved fairy tale. This production blends storytelling, classical ballet, and live piano accompaniment by Megumi Kopp to bring Snow White’s journey to life. Reimagined by Founder & Artistic Director Virginia Holte, alongside Assistant Director Midori Satoh and WHDT’s dedicated teaching artists, this performance promises a magical and meaningful experience for the whole family. $30 to $72 tickets, available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: BEAUTIFUL BOTANICALS - Bonsai Show 2026

Bonsai Show 2026

Waimea Community Center

65-1260 Kawaihae Rd. in Waimea

May 23 & 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Waimea Bon-yu Kai Bonsai Club at their 2026 Bonsai Show. This two-day event features a curated exhibit of bonsai trees in a variety of styles and species, each reflecting years — and sometimes decades — of careful cultivation. Guided tours and educational displays offer insight into the history, artistry and cultural significance of bonsai, along with practical tips for those inspired to start their own. Free and open to all

bereelfilmfestival.com Be Reel Youth Film Festival

MAUI: CREATIVE CINEMA - Be Reel Film Festival

Be Reel Film Festival

Historic Iao Theater

68 N. Market St. in Wailuku

May 22 to 25, showtimes at 6 and 8 p.m.

This weekend, head to Wailuku to take part in the inaugural Be Reel Child & Youth Film Festival, celebrating youth voices through powerful films created by young storytellers from Hawaiʻi and beyond. Experience authentic stories exploring identity, mental health, sustainability, culture, friendship, and belonging — all through perspectives adults often miss. Visit their website for the festival screening schedule, tickets and more information. $10 to $100 for single tickets or festival packages, available online

BoroBoro Boutique Pop-up and Craft-a-Thon

Kukui Grove Shopping Center

2600 Kaumuali‘i Hwy. #3 in Līhu‘e

May 23, 24 & 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bring the entire family to the Kauaʻi Society of Artists Gallery at Kukui Grove for a three-day craft fest. Garden Island Arts Council volunteers will help you with by-donation demos and art-making stations where you can try your hand at loom weaving, block printing, drawing, paper crafts and more. Find deals on art supplies at the art materials re-store or shop for one-of-a-kind handmade clothing that celebrates upcycling and sustainability to encourage creativity while reducing waste. Free and open to all

Shipment Day / Facebook "Shipment Day" is the poignant story of Olivia Robello Breitha, who was diagnosed with Hansen's Disease.

WHAT'S ON: Stage production of Kalaupapa resident's life adapted for film

“Shipment Day” is a poignant story of one woman’s exile to a remote settlement on Molokaʻi for those diagnosed with Hansen’s disease, also known as leprosy.

HPR first highlighted Olivia Robello Breitha’s life when the stage production hit Mānoa Valley Theater to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Well, that play is now a film and will make its broadcast premiere on PBS Hawaiʻi on May 21 at 8:30 p.m. and again on May 24 at 12:30 p.m. Learn more

Christina Sochor Trio - 2 p.m. show

Due to popular demand for Next Wave Jazz artist, the Christina Sochor Trio, we have added a 2 p.m. matinée performance on Saturday, May 30, Live from the Atherton.

Tickets are on sale now at hprtickets.org.⁠ Get tickets

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

The 100th Seeds of Aloha "The 100th Seeds of Aloha" tells the story of a World War II unit made of American-Japanese soldiers from Hawaiʻi.

ICYMI: Film celebrates Japanese American soldiers' spirit of aloha in WWII

The documentary “ The 100th: Seeds of Aloha ” pays homage to a proud history of Japanese Americans who fought in World War II and left a lasting legacy.

The film premieres in a VIP screening on Memorial Day at the Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center and celebrates veterans and the most decorated military war unit made up of Japanese American soldiers.