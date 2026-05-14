Be Reel Film Festival

The inaugural Be Reel Child & Youth Film Festival comes to Maui Memorial Day Weekend, May 22–25, 2026, at the historic ʻĪao Theater. This new community film festival celebrates youth voices through powerful films created by young storytellers from Hawaiʻi and beyond.

Through screenings, special showcases, and community conversations, audiences will experience authentic stories exploring identity, mental health, sustainability, culture, friendship, and belonging — all through perspectives adults often miss.

Be Reel brings together young filmmakers, families, educators, artists, and community members for a weekend centered on creativity, connection, and the next generation of storytelling.

Festival schedule, tickets, and information available at bereelfilmfestival.com.