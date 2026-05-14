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Be Reel Film Festival

Be Reel Film Festival

The inaugural Be Reel Child & Youth Film Festival comes to Maui Memorial Day Weekend, May 22–25, 2026, at the historic ʻĪao Theater. This new community film festival celebrates youth voices through powerful films created by young storytellers from Hawaiʻi and beyond.

Through screenings, special showcases, and community conversations, audiences will experience authentic stories exploring identity, mental health, sustainability, culture, friendship, and belonging — all through perspectives adults often miss.

Be Reel brings together young filmmakers, families, educators, artists, and community members for a weekend centered on creativity, connection, and the next generation of storytelling.

Festival schedule, tickets, and information available at bereelfilmfestival.com.

The Historic Iao Theater
$10 - $100
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Imua Family Services
(808) 244-7467
info@discoverimua.com
discoverimua.com

Artist Group Info

kmecklenburg@discoverimua.com
The Historic Iao Theater
68 N Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/